BJP to make electoral battle in Rajasthan Modi vs Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on a strategy of making the electoral battle in Rajasthan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi versus Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This is part of the strategy of the BJP to negate the anti-incumbency in the state BJP is facing.

Sources in the BJP said that the issue of arrogance and corruption is plaguing the chances of the BJP in the state so to deal with it, the BJP is devising a strategy on this line. The entire election apparatus from central to the state is now working with full force in the state. But the feedback that the central leadership is getting from the ground is that there is an anger against chief minister Vasundhara Raje, corruption charges against some ministers is also being talked about, anger against some MLAs and some caste riddles.

Actually, the Congress is planning to make Rajasthan elections a referendum on Vasundhara Raje that suits their game plan. "But we will not allow that to happen. We are working on our strategy and its implementation part. The new election in-charge of Rajasthan and Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar has devised this strategy and he is the person who can easily implement it," said a source from Rajasthan.

Sources said that if the battle is between state Congress president Sachin Pilot and Vasundhara Raje then the BJP will not be able to challenge the Congress. But in case it is Modi verses Rahul, the BJP has better chance to make its impact in Rajasthan. There are different groups like Jats, Gujjar, Rajputs and Meena that are some important players in the state.

There is anger against ministers due to inaccessibility and arrogance. The BJP is also going to capitalise on the issue of the Rahul Gandhi indirectly naming Sachin Pilot as chief minister of the state if the Congress wins. This has not gone down well with the supporters of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Gujjar community. Moreover, if any of the Gujjar, Meena or Jat communities gets the upper hand the other two unite against the community. So lets see the mood of the other communities. But for the BJP its is Modi versus Rahul.