BJP Mahila Morcha to organise 375 kilometres-long race to commemorate Vijaya Raje Scindia

New Delhi, Oct 9: Besides commemorating leaders of the party like A B Vajpayee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Shyama Prashad Mukherjee, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising a 375 kilometres-long Women Empowerment Race from Gwalior to Delhi to commemorate one of its tallest leader Vijaya Raje Scindia. The programme is being launched by the women wing of the BJP.

National president of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar said, "BJP Mahila Morcha is organising this event to commemorate Vijaya Raje Scindia on her birth anniversary on October 12. This will be her 99th birth anniversary. We will organise many other programme on the way to Delhi. The march will start from Gwalior to be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shiv Raj Singh Chouhan and end in New Delhi in the presence of party president Amit Shah at Talkatora Stadium on October 16, 2018."

In view of elections in five states and later Lok Sabha elections in 2019 the women workers of the BJP too are being activated this celebration of anniversary of Vijaya Raje seems to be part of that programme only. The name of the race has been given as Women Empowerment Race. The race starting on October 12 from Gwalior and concluding in New Delhi will have over 100 runners and this race will pass through five states. Around fifty programmes will be organised on the way.

Rahatkar said that the race will be welcomed by Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at Dhaulpur in Rajasthan while this will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his state along with deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma. The race will be welcomed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal in Faridabad. The march will pass through Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

Runners participating in this race will cover around 60 kilometers' distance in one day starting from 7 am in the morning to 8 pm in the evening. This will be like a relay race for which five teams will be formed that will run one after another. This will be accompanied by a van that will display schemes launched of the Modi government benefiting people of the country.

The programmes that will be organised on they way included tea with Ujjwala beneficiaries, meeting with first time women voters, dialogue with intellectuals, demonstration of lets live programme, meeting with booth workers and Shakti Kendra workers, chaupal with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojna, meeting with beneficiaries of Saubhagya schemes and meeting with beneficiaries of electricity connection, meeting with Asha workers and self help group people. There is also programme scheduled to meet beneficiaries of Mission Indradhanush and a fair for Mudra Loan will also be organised.