BJP Mahila Morcha to organise 300 motorbike rally across the country

New Delhi, June 29: In order to woo half of the population of the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party is planning exclusive women motorbike rally across the country with at least 200 motorbike with 200 pillion rider. The number could be more depending upon the population of the city. Mahila Morcha of the BJP has planned to organise over 300 such rallies in cities across the country.

Sources in the BJP told One India that the BJP was preparing a list of such women in every city where it wanted to organise the rally who ride motorbike and contacting them for the same. Though the party has organised one such rally in Bhopal on May 28, 2018 that was very successful and taking a cue from its success and response, the party now came up with the idea of organising it in a big way. This will help the party to reach out to maximum number of women.

The next plan to organise motorbike rally is in Odissa where it is planned between July 4 and July 6 2018 and preparation in this regards is underway. After Odissa, the Mahila Morcha will organise this rally in Goa between July 8 and July 11, 2018 with a minimum 200 motorbike in one rally. BJP Mahila Morcha president Vijaya Rahatkar will also be participating in these rallies.

Sources said that such rally will not only mobilise women in favour of the BJP but will also give a message that how true the BJP has been to its promises of women empowerment. The rally will continue till the Lok Sabha elections. Sources informed that motorbike is more popular in tier two and tier three cities so the party plans to organise more of these rallies not only in big cities but in smaller cities.

The party sources informed that it is getting good response from the cities where it has planned to organise immediately and contacting women and girls in other cities.

