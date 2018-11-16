BJP Mahila Morcha to organise 100 motorbike rallies on birth Anniversary of Rani Lakshmi Bai

New Delhi, Nov 16: The women wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise 100 motorbike rallies in different cities of the country on the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai. This will be the 119th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter.

Sources in the BJP told Oneindia that these rallies will be flagged off by women representatives, celebrities and professionals from the respective state where the rallies are orgnised. It has also been instructed to the Mahila Morcha workers participating in the rally to use saffron turban during the rally. At the moment 100 rallies are planned but this may go up also.

Sources said that Mahila Morcha has been organising such motorbike rallies from long time. They have already organised motorbike rallies in Raipur, Puri, Varanasi, Bhopal and some other cities successfully. They have also been instructed that pictures of these rallies must be shared on various social media platforms and NaMo App.

Sources in the Mahila Morcha informed that this rally will be organised across the country at morning 9 AM and will cover at least five kilometers' distance. Leaders of Mahila Morcha have been asked to decide the route of the rally that must pass through the main city to reach out to maximum number of people.

These rallies will have posters and banner telling about various welfare schemes of the state government and the Centre which will be designed by the National Mahila Morcha team. Sources informed that the rally will be led by a bullet motorbike on which a tableau will be raised and loudspeaker will be used to broadcast the message of the rally.