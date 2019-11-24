BJP’s Maharashtra numbers: 105-15-30

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: The BJP which has staked a claim to form the government along with the NCP's Ajit Pawar would soon need to prove its majority on the floor of the Maharashtra assembly which has 288 members.

The magic number is 245 and the BJP has 105 on its own. As the confusion over the NCP MLAs continues, sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that the party has the support of 15 independent MLAs. Further the party source also confirmed that at least 30 MLAs of the NCP are with Ajit Pawar and they would back the government.

These numbers put together would mean that the BJP will have the backing of 150 MLAs on the floor of the House, which is 5 ahead of the magic number.

Sharad Pawar on the other hand said that the Devendra Fadnavis led government will not survive. At least 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Pawar. But sources say that 30 of them are in touch with Ajit Pawar.

While Sharad Pawar has openly disowned this alliance, there is plenty of speculation that issues pertaining to the formation of the government was discussed, when he had last week met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 40 minutes. Pawar had however maintained that he met with Modi to discuss the farmer crisis in Maharashtra.

Further there is also plenty of speculation that Pawar's daughter and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Supriya Sule may join the Union Cabinet. Sources, however termed this as highly speculative.