BJP LS MP Sanjeev Balyan to bring private member bill on population growth

    New Delhi, Dec 29: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and some of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators have been talking about uncontrolled growth of the population of the country. They have also been saying that it must be curved.

    BJP MP Sanjeev Balyan

    A think tank associated with the RSS called Tax Payers Associations of Bharat (TAXAB) has started a campaign to curve uncontrolled growth of population by saying that this kind of growth in population is putting an extra burden on the resources of the country.

    Sanjeev Balyan said that he has handed over a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on this issue and advocated that people having fewer children to be given more facilities. Another senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha member Prahlad Patel said there is a need to discuss how to check population growth in the country.

    One of the Bharatiya Janata Pary Lok Sabha member and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan plans to bring a private member bill on the issue. Many MPs present on the occasion demanded that a law should be made in this regard. Tax Payers Associations of Bharat (TAXAB) organised a seminar on the issue in which such issues cropped up.

    Even the one billionth girl of the country terms such growth of population wrong who turned 18. Chairman of Tax Payers Associations of Bharat Manu Gaur told Oneindia that TAXAB has been trying from the past five years that indiscriminate growth of population must be curtailed.

    Another member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan said that this is hampering the development of the country. It has emerged during the discussion that the country has limited resources in terms of water, food, houses and many other things including air. If population continues growing like this, it will have its impact on everything.

    Member of Parliament Raghav Lakhanpal said that he had talked about population policy in Parliament on several occasion and clearly advocated people having more than two children must not get any government facilities.

    The population of the country at the time of partition was 33 crore which has gone up to 135 crores how can population growth with this speed be tolerated. India cannot compare population policy of China.

