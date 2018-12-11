Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP9021
CONG8823
IND31
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG2871
BJP1360
IND49
OTH212
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG2541
BJP78
BSP+72
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS088
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH03
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    BJP 'losing influence', says Rajinikanth on poll outcome

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: On a day that the elections in five assembly are sounding the alarm bells for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, actor and politician Rajinikanth said that the party is losing its influence.

    Rajinikanth

    The electoral reverses for the saffron party are also a "setback" for it, he said.

    Reacting to the BJP's loss, Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan in a tweet said, "First sign of a new start. This is people's verdict."

    Also Read A BJP whitewash as Congress crawls back into the Hindi heartland

    The comments came in the wake of Congress trumping the BJP in clear mandates in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh to form governments, even as a close race was on the cards in Madhya Pradesh when reports last came in.

    Asked about his earlier assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to be a "strong" man and the BJP is still losing despite the former's campaign in these states, the 67-year-old actor said: "It (the losses) is certainly a big setback for the BJP. There is no doubt about that."

    Read more about:

    2018 assembly election rajinikanth bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 20:08 [IST]
