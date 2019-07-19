"BJP-RSS against development of Dalits": Mayawati gives casteist colour to raids against brother

  • search
    Lucknow, July 19: BSP chief Mayawati hit back at the BJP over the an Income Tax department probe into her brother's alleged 'benami' plot worth Rs 400 crores. The plot was reportedly seven-acre in size and located in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. It was "beneficially owned" by Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata.

    She also attempted to give a casteist colour to the entire episode and said that BJP-RSS does not like to see development of Dalits.

    BJP looted people and used it to win elections: Mayawati hits back
    BSP chief Mayawati

    "BJP and RSS are casteists. They do not want to see development of Dalits and other backward classes in education, business or any other field. They are using various ways to create problems for this but our party is working for development of these people.

    Mayawati accused the BJP-led-Centre of misusing the power against the opposition.

    "BJP should look at themselves, if they think they are very honest then they should investigate how much wealth they and their family had before coming into politics and how much it is now. So everything becomes clear before the country," she told the media today.

    IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 400 crores in probe against Mayawati's brother: Reports

    "If these people are targeting me, then imagine how they will target the common man. People need not be afraid. I will always stand by them," she added.

    The ED and the Income Tax department, both have been investigating cases of money laundering against Mayawati's brother. Both Incomes Tax department, as well as the Enforcement Directorate, have been probing cases of money laundering against Mayawati's brother.

    "

    During demonetisation, the Enforcement Directorate detected Rs 1.43 crore deposited in Anand Kumar's bank account.

    "They have looted people to get this money and they used it to win elections. I want to ask PM, narendramodi and AmitShah where they are getting their money from? Who is funding them? Shouldn't the people be made aware of this?:" she said.

    "BJP leaders should have a better look at themselves & see how much money and assets they have? We know that BJP leaders have got more than Ts 2000 crore deposited into their bank accounts. They have never revealed this. Isn't this a benami property?"Mayawati.

