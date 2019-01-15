BJP looking for catchy slogan for 2019 Lok Sabha polls that can easily be chanted

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is working on the catchy slogan for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the way slogan 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' was taken hand in hand by the people during the 2014 elections. It is expected that the present slogan 'Abki Baar Fir Modi Sarkar' might get slight change in it before it is finally launched.

Sources said that election campaign committee constituted by the party may take some decision on it soon. It may be like 'Ek Baar Fir Modi Sarkar' which will be easy to chant for the people and workers of the party. It is expected that any decision in this regard might be taken on January 16, 2019 when the possible meeting of the election campaign committee may take place.

If sources are to be believed, three meetings of the committee have already taken place after it was constituted last week. It is also sure that emphasis will be on leadership and performance. Leadership has been divided into three categories and the BJP will run its campaign based on that definition.

It is being said that meeting in the leadership of Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, consultation was made on election slogans in which it was discussed that flow breaks in 'Abki Baar Fir Modi Sarkar' so suggestions were asked to make it simple and attractive. It is expected that in January 17 meeting of the campaign committee party president Amit Shah will also be present and final decision will be arrived at.

This is to recall that in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the slogan 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' was on everyone's tongue making the slogan a rage. So the party wants to come up with such slogan that is easy to chant and shout. So the BJP is working on it as the party has geared up for the election campaign.