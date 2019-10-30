BJP likely to offer Shiv Sena Dy. CM’s post: Challenge on to bring ally to talks table

Mumbai, Oct 30: Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party.

Among the 105 MLAs of the BJP senior leaders of the party, Narendra Singh Tomar and Avinash Rai too were present.

The next big challenge would be to get the Shiv Sena back on the talks table. The BJP, according to source is planning on offering the post of deputy chief minister to the Shiv Sena. In addition to this, the BJP may also offer some plum portfolios to keep the Shiv Sena happy.

Sources tell OneIndia that an agreement would be reached soon. The Sena has been demanding either the post of CM or some top portfolios. In case, it is not given the post of CM, the party may seek for the Home, Finance and Urban Development portfolios. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is unlikely to agree to these demands.

The source said that these issues would be sorted out by Friday.

On the other hand there are reports that Fadnavis may take oath as the CM on Friday. This would put pressure on the Shiv Sena and the BJP is hopeful that it may join the government. However as of now, the Sena is no mood to relent and continues to demand that the 50:50 sharing formula is implemented.

Although both parties together have a comfortable majority, the Shiv Sena has been insisting on a 50:50 formula, which Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis denies was ever spoken about.

The NCP and Congress have made it clear now that it would sit in opposition. Earlier, the NCP's spokesperson, Nawab Malik said that if the Shiv Sena decides to stay away from the BJP and they fail to form the government, then in such an event the NCP could think of extending support.

Satyajeet Tambe, State Youth Congress President, said on his Facebook page that in politics, time once lost cannot be regained. He urged Aditya Thackeray not to squander the opportunity.

On the other hand former Maharashtra chief minister, Prithviraj Chavan asked how could the BJP and Shiv Sena form the government if there is so much distrust between them. They must tell the voters what was decided between them. If the Shiv Sena comes to us with a proposal we will place it before the high command and discuss it with our allies, he said while also adding that no proposal had come so far.