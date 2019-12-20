  • search
Trending Jharkhand Exit Poll Flashback 2019 Unnao Rape Case
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP likely to lose Jharkhand predict exit polls

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The BJP is likely to be unseated in Jharkhand. Three major exit polls that were out today have predicted gains for the JMM-Congress. The Jharkhand assembly has 81 seats and the magic number is 41.

    The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicts 22-32 for BJP, 38-50 for JMM Congress, 2-4 for JVM, 3-5 for the AJSU while 4-7 would be bagged by the rest.

    BJP likely to lose Jharkhand predict exit polls

    The IANS CVoter exit poll says that the Congress-JMM_RJD combine will get 31-39 seats in the 81 member house. The BJP is lily to get 28-36 seats. Further the exit poll says that the AJSU is likely to get 3-7 while the JVM would end up with 1-4.

    In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 37 while the Congress got 6 seats. The rest were shared by the state parties.

    IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll predicts Jharkhand headed for hung assembly

    Kashish News on the other hand predicted 25 to 30 for the BJP, 37-49 for the JMM-Congress, 3-5 for AJSU and 2-4 for others.

    The Spic Media Network gives the Congress, 10, JMM, 30 and RJD, 2. For the BJP it has predicted 27 seats and 4 each for the AJSU and JVM. The others with 35 is likely to play a crucial role in the formation of the government.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp exit polls jharkhand jharkhand assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 20:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue