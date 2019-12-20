BJP likely to lose Jharkhand predict exit polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: The BJP is likely to be unseated in Jharkhand. Three major exit polls that were out today have predicted gains for the JMM-Congress. The Jharkhand assembly has 81 seats and the magic number is 41.

The India Today-Axis MyIndia exit poll predicts 22-32 for BJP, 38-50 for JMM Congress, 2-4 for JVM, 3-5 for the AJSU while 4-7 would be bagged by the rest.

The IANS CVoter exit poll says that the Congress-JMM_RJD combine will get 31-39 seats in the 81 member house. The BJP is lily to get 28-36 seats. Further the exit poll says that the AJSU is likely to get 3-7 while the JVM would end up with 1-4.

In the 2014 polls, the BJP won 37 while the Congress got 6 seats. The rest were shared by the state parties.

IANS-CVoter-ABP exit poll predicts Jharkhand headed for hung assembly

Kashish News on the other hand predicted 25 to 30 for the BJP, 37-49 for the JMM-Congress, 3-5 for AJSU and 2-4 for others.

The Spic Media Network gives the Congress, 10, JMM, 30 and RJD, 2. For the BJP it has predicted 27 seats and 4 each for the AJSU and JVM. The others with 35 is likely to play a crucial role in the formation of the government.