    BJP likely to get leader of opposition and new state party president in Rajasthan soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lost elections in Rajasthan and chief minister of the state Vasundhara Raje has resigned. The Congress has started working to form the government in the state. But the activities in the opposition BJP has also started. The party is looking for the leaders that who would be the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. The party is also considering changing the state party president.

    The BJP sources informed that former state Panchayat Raj minister Rajendra Rathod is leading the race of leader of opposition in the Assembly and second person in the race is first time MLA Satish Punia as both of them have the long experience of working with the organisation.

    Sources said that Satish Punia is also being considered for the post of organisation that means he may also be given the post of state party president. The name of Union minister of state for agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is also in the reckoning for the post of state party president. There are five months left for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections so such responsibilities are likely to be given to senior and experienced leaders. As far as Vasundhara Raje is concerned, she might be shifted to the Centre.

    It is expected that before the commencement of the 15th Assembly of Rajasthan, the name of leader of opposition will be announced. Sources said that the BJP may also change the state party president of Rajasthan who was appointed 10 months before the Assembly elections. Ashok Parnami was the state president and he had to resign and he was replaced with the incumbent state party president. The post of leader of opposition will be given to such person who can fight the government by his/her regular presence in the state Assembly.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 17:07 [IST]
