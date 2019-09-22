  • search
    BJP likely to field disqualified MLAs in Karnataka by-polls

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The BJP is likely to field the disqualified MLAs in the upcoming by-elections to be held in Karnataka on October 21. By-polls were announced in 15 assembly constituencies by the Election Commission of India on Saturday.

    File photo of the Karnataka rebel MLAs
    Parliamentary affairs minister, Prahlad Joshi told media persons that he personally felt that the party would field a majority of the disqualified MLAs. We are hopeful that the court verdict would go in favor of them, following which they would be able to seek re-election.

    Wait for Karnataka rebel MLAs gets longer after SC judge refuses to hear case

    17 MLAs of the JD(S) and Congress had resigned from their posts, which resulted in the fall of the coalition. The Speaker of the Assembly had however disqualified them, following which they had moved the Supreme Court in appeal. The court is yet to decide on the matter. The case that has come up at least thrice after the rebels filed the petition has been adjourned, with no interim order.

    The Speaker in his order had said that the rebels will not be allowed to contest during the term of the current assembly. If the SC upholds the decision of the Speaker, then these MLAs would be able to contest an election only once the term of the current assembly comes to an end.

