BJP legislator demands Vastu to be made part of higher education curriculum

New Delhi, Sep 4: If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership holds Vastu of its newly constructed office responsible for its drubbing in the recent polls including Karnataka Assembly elections and by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Some of its leaders are suggesting that Vastu should be part of the curriculum.

The BJP leader and legislators have been making such demands that oriental knowledge system should be part of the curriculam. The Rajya Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Anil Agrawal has demanded making Vastu part of the higher education curriculum.

Agrawal said that he will speak to the party leadership, the government and Union HRD ministry in this regard so that this could be taught. He also said that he will speak to Union Human Resource Development minister personally in this regard that provisions should be made to teach Vastu as a subject.

Agrawal said that the way Yoga is propagated and Ayurveda is taught, Vastu should also be taught as one of the subjects. If it is properly taught not only people understand but would be able to know what Vastu is and how important it is for human lives.

The BJP has always been favoring such subjects to be taught as when Dr Murali Manohar Joshi was Union HRD minister, he tried to introduce Jyotish in the curriculum but it was opposed and Sanskrit was also one of favourite subjects for this government.

Industrial Vastu is something that needs to be taken seriously as only these things are causing problems for people. All the three major floods caused in the recent time that Included Srinagar (2014), Chennai (2015) and Kerala (2018) has been due to rapid urbanization. They have suggested ways to deal with such issues as suburbanization caused encroaching upon water bodies. So a proper Vastu needs to be practiced.