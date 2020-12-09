BJP leadership asks Tripura CM to call off his Dec 13 meeting

What is Biplab Deb so happy about? Lynchings or re-naming of the airport

New Delhi, Dec 09: The BJP leadership has asked Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to call off a public meeting he has called in Agartala on December 13 in what was seen as his show of strength amid disaffection against him in a section of party MLAs.

BJP secretary Vinod Sonkar, who is in charge of the party''s affairs in the state, told PTI that Deb has been conveyed that there was no need to hold such a programme.

"People of Tripura have blessed the BJP and the chief minister should continue to serve them. If there is any issue in the organisation, the party will address it," Sonkar, also a Lok Sabha member, said.

Sonkar had spoken to BJP president J P Nadda after Deb said he was ready to quit if people wanted so as he called the public meeting.

Rebellion against Tripura CM Biplab Deb: 7 MLAs reach Delhi to demand removal

Nadda spoke to Deb and asked him not to go ahead with the exercise.

Deb had said on Tuesday that he would hold a meeting in the Swami Vivekananda Maidan, a stadium in the state capital, on December 13 and ask people whether they want him to continue as the chief minister.

His announcement came two days after a group of BJP supporters shouted slogans demanding his removal during Sonkar''s visit to the state.

Some MLAs had also camped in the national capital some time ago, pushing for his removal.

A party leader described Deb''s comments as "emotional", saying he should not have announced such a programme in the first place.