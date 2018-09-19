BJP leaders say, they are committed to reservation for Jats in UP under OBC

New Delhi, Sep 19: In view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections approaching very fast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has come up with the idea of favouring reservation to Jat community under Other Backward Classes (OBC). The government is making commitment to take all possible steps to facilitate reservations to Jats.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aadityanath too is supporting reservation for Jats. The state government is saying that it will strongly contest the case of Jat reservation in the Allahabad High Court that was filed at the behest of the Samajwadi Party government not to give reservations to Jats. The government wants OBC reservation to the Jat community. He also appealed to the community to vote for the BJP as it supported in 2014 and 2017 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections respectively.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prashad Maurya, who himself belong to OBC community, assured the Jat community that no injustice would be done to the community. The government will not allow to lodge any fake case under ST/ST Act and no one will be victimised under the SC/ST Act.

There is anger among the Jat community on many counts but two most important issues included reservation to them under OBC category and withdrawal of cases against the community by the government. Resentment is brewing in the community and its reflection was when BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri constituency in Uttar Pradesh Choudhary Babu Lal has gone to the extent of saying not only the government but even the party leadership has not been true to the commitment made to the community. Neither the PM nor the party president have fulfilled their promises and over a year has past since the BJP government has taken over in the state.

Sources said that Jat community sided with the BJP with some hope but all their hope remained just hope and with the Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Choudhary intensifying his activity in the western Uttar Pradesh, the BJP seems little wary. So the party now wants to keep them with the BJP by such commitments.

Jat voters are decisive in the western Uttar Pradesh with their sizable clout and money power. No political party can ignore them in Western Uttar Pradesh.