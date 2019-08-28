BJP leaders Mukul Roy summoned by CBI in Narada case

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 28: The CBI has summoned senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, in connection with the Narada sting case.

    Mukul Roy
    Mukul Roy

    Roy, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before the agency for questioning with regard to his alleged involvement in the "scam", a sting operation allegedly involving various leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal.

    Narada Scam: Another TMC MP summoned by CBI today

    The sting operation was conducted by Matthew Samuels, the CEO of Narada News.

    The tapes show Samuels, posing as a businessman, purportedly offering money to the TMC leaders. Both the ED and CBI are jointly probing the case.

    The CBI had booked 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer in connection with the case.

    Roy, who was a close confidant of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before he broke ranks with the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was called at the agency headquarters where a team of officials from Kolkata had come to examine him, they said.

    He had joined the BJP months after being named as an accused in the case by the CBI on April 16, 2017.

