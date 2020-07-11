BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan: Gehlot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the BJP of playing politics and buying over MLAs to destabilise the Congress government in the state, even as the deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the country.

Addressing a press conference, Gehlot said that BJP leaders have "crossed the limit of shamelessness" and were doing politics like "bakra-mandi" (goat-market).

"The government in Rajasthan is stable, will remain stable and will last five years," Gehlot said at a press conference here.

He alleged that Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party''s central leadership.

J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

"Amid the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have gone beyond humanity and are engaged in toppling the government," the chief minister said.

The BJP has sabotaged governments in several states. It now wants to play the same game in Rajasthan, that it did in Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot said.

"But they have been exposed and people will give the BJP a befitting reply at the right time," he added.