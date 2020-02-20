BJP leader Vijay Goel demands Arvind Kejriwal to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

New Delhi, Feb 20: Welcoming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment about cooperating with the Centre for the city's development, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel urged him on Thursday to immediately release funds due to the municipal corporations and implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The BJP will cooperate with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the holistic development of Delhi, he said at a press conference.

"I hope he will implement good thinks he talked about in his swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said.

By believing that Kejriwal would be impartial, Goel said that he would like to urge the chief minister to pay the dues to the municipal corporations "running into thousands of crores of rupees".

He also expected the chief minister to meet the Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi at regular intervals to discuss the development of the city. All the seven Lok Sabha MPs in Delhi are from the BJP.

Also, the three municipal corporations in the national capital are ruled by the saffron party. "If he (Kejriwal) wants to cooperate with the Centre, he should immediately implement Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Awas Yojna. Also, he should try to solve the problem of dirty water supply by taking the help of the Centre and the municipal corporations," Goel said.