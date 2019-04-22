BJP leader sparks row, says ‘send Rahul to some country with a bomb tied to his body’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 22: BJP leader Pankaja Munde sparked a row during a campaign rally in Jalna on Sunday for saying that a bomb "should have been tied around Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sent to some other country for asking proof of surgical strikes."

While addressing a rally in Jalna yesterday Pankaja said, "After the cowardly attack on our jawans, first time in the history of India, a surgical strike was conducted and these people ask why do you do surgical strike? Who did this? Show us proof? A bomb should have been tied around Rahul Gandhi and he should have been sent to some other country."

Rahul Gandhi's Amethi nomination valid, declares poll body

The Congress has condemned her remarks. "The cheap thoughts of BJP leaders are being proved once again. We don't expect anything less than that from them. Those who label a martyr (Karkare) as anti-national are capable of going to any extent. We condemn Munde's statement," said Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson.