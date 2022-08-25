BJP leader Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police registers murder case

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Aug 25: The Goa Police has registered a murder case to probe the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had claimed she was murdered by two of her associates, who were travelling with her to Goa.

Earlier in the day, Phogat's autopsy was conducted after her family members gave their consent. The findings have not yet been made public.

Phogat (42), a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on Tik Tok, was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna area of North Goa district on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

Sonali Phogat's brother Dhaka had filed a complaint with the Goa Police, claiming she was murdered by two of her associates.

He alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law. She sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleague, he added.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death.

Three years ago, one of her aides sexually assaulted her after spiking her food and later blackmailed her, Dhaka further alleged in the police complaint.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 17:36 [IST]