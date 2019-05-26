  • search
    BJP leader Smriti Irani's close aide Surendra Singh shot dead in Amethi

    Lucknow, May 26: A close aide of BJP leader Smriti Irani was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district.

    Surendra Singh (50), the former head of Baraulia village was shot at around 11.30 pm Saturday.

    File photo of Surendra Singh
    File photo of Surendra Singh

    Baraulia village was in news during campaigning in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Smriti Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Rahul Gandhi.

    Locals claim that Surendra Singh was considered close to Irani and he was involved in the distribution of footwear.

    Gandhi bastion falls to BJP's Smriti Irani

    Irani has emerged as a giant-killer - a person who vanquished the biggest icon of dynastic politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, a three-term MP from Amethi, in the Nehru-Gandhi family pocket borough.

    She defeated the Congress chief and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,120 votes.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
