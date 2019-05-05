  • search
    Srinagar, May 05: Gul Muhammad Mir, a BJP worker, was on Saturday shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The party has alleged that his security was recently withdrawn by the state administration, currently run by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Mir, who was BJP's vice district president of Anantnag district, was hit by bullets on chest and abdomen. He had unsuccessfully contested Assembly Elections for Dooru assembly segment in 2008 and 2014.

    Unidentified terrorists fired at the BJP leader at Nowgam Verinag, a police official told PTI.

    He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where he died of his injuries.

    National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack.

    "Ghulam Mohd office bearer of the BJP in South Kashmir has been shot & killed in Nowgam, Verinag. I condemn this dastardly act of violence & pray for the soul of the departed. May his soul rest in peace," Abdullah tweeted.

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has also condemned the killing.

    "I strongly condemn the killing of BJP leader Gul Muhammad Mir in Verinag, South Kashmir. My condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

    The area has been cordoned off.

    Sunday, May 5, 2019, 0:59 [IST]
