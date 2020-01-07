BJP leader seeks action against news channel for violating MCC

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi filed a complaint with the Election Commission against a news channel alleging violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) by it after the announcement of the Delhi Assembly poll date on Monday.

Lekhi, also a BJP MP from New Delhi, tweeted a copy of her complaint filed over a telecast by the channel.

"Sharing the complaint made to the Election Commission against ABP NEWS for violating the Model Code of Conduct, post announcement of Delhi State elections. Biased & unscrupulous conduct," she said in a tweet.

Delhi elections on February 8, counting on Feb 11

The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Lekhi, in her complaint, she said the news channel was showing the "would be results" of the Delhi elections for different political parties thus violating the MCC.