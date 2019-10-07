BJP leader Ravindra Kharat, family members killed in Maharashtra's Jalgaon; attackers surrender

Mumbai, Oct 07: BJP corporator Ravindra Kharat and four of his family members were killed at their residence in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. by three gunmen. The miscreants also killed the son of BJP leader's friend.

The incident that reportedly took place late Sunday night in Bhusawal has sparked outrage in the area. The incident happened when Kharat (55) and his family members were inside their residence, and the gunmen attacked them with knife and pistol, the police said, adding they all surrendered before them later.

"The shooters entered the leader's home with country-made pistol and knife and sprayed bullets on him and his family members," a senior police officer said.

"After the firing, all the assailants fled the spot but later surrendered themselves at the police station," he said, adding that the weapons used to commit the crime have been recovered.

Apart from Kharat, the other deceased have been identified as his brother Sunil (56), sons Premsagar (26) and Rohit (25) and one more person named as Gajare, the officer said, adding that the exact reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained. An offence of murder has been registered at Bajarpeth police station and interrogation of the accused is going on, he said.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched and a case has been registered at Bajarpeth police station.

The incident comes just days ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for October 21.

