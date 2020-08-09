YouTube
    BJP leader Manoj Tiwari tweets Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus, then deletes it

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: Home Minister Amit Shah tested negative for coronavirus, said Manoj Tiwari. Shah was admitted to Medanta hospital after he tested COVID-19 positive on August 2.

    A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Official said that COVID19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far.

    Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for COVID19

    Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari shared the information on social media. "The COVID-19 test report of Amit Shah has come out to be negative," Manoj Tiwari tweeted in Hindi. He later deleted this tweet.

    Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for Coronavirus, tweets BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

    The Union Cabinet minister had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection on August 2.

    Making the announcement on Twitter Shah wrote,"After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors".

