BJP leader likens those opposing CAA to 'urban naxals'

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, Jan 02: Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar on Thursday compared the parties opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act to "urban naxals".

    Hitting out at the Congress and various other parties criticising the new law, he said they were protesting against it just "for the sake of opposing".

    Vinay Tendulkar

    Urban naxals is a term used to describe city-based supporters working in alleged front organisations of proscribed Maoist outfits.

    Talking to reporters here, Tendulkar said people in countries like the US and UK have come out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

    "But in India, like urban Naxals, some political parties, includingthe Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party and BSP, are opposing the Act for the sake of opposing. They just want to oppose without understanding," he said.

    The BJP leader said there was not much opposition against the new law in Goa so far, even as the Congress was trying to "mislead" the public over it.

    He said BJP working president J P Nadda will address a public awareness rally on CAA at Azad Maidan here on Friday.

    Nearly 26,000 to 27,000 BJP workers along with party ministers and MLAs will attend the rally, he added.

    Read more about:

    bjp goa citizenship bill

