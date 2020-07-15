BJP leader kidnapped by terrorists rescued after 12 hours

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 15: A BJP worker was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, was rescued after being abducted for 12 hours.

Mehrajuddin Malla, who is also the vice chairman of Municipal Committee Watergam, was allegedly kidnapped at Marazigund in Rafiabad area of the district while he was on his way to Sopore town.

The incident comes less than a week after BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his brother and father were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Bari's death sparked outrage in the Valley with many political leaders condemning the incident and calling the killing "an act of cowardice".

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had tweeted: "I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated".

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had condemned the killing saying, "Shocked and saddened by d killing of young BJP leader Wasim Bari and his brother by terrorists in Bandipora. Bari's father who is also a senior leader was injured. This despite 8 security commandos. Condolences to d family."