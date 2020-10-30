Delhi rains: Kejriwal says not time to blame each other after BJP slams AAP govt over waterlogging

BJP leader Kapil Mishra tenders apology to AAP leader Satyendar Jain for corruption remark

New Delhi, Oct 30: BJP leader Kapil Mishra has tendered an unconditional apology to AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for his corruption remark.

In 2017, at a press conference, Mishra accused Satyendar Jain of handing over a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra also claimed that Jain settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal's relative. On social media, Mishra went on to state that Jain would go to jail in a few days.

Jain then filed a complaint against Mishra for his defamatory statements against him and Kejriwal.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vishal Pahuja has closed the criminal defamation case against Mishra after he tendered an unconditional apology.

"It is submitted by the accused (Mishra) that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant (Jain) also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the court recorded.

Meanwhile, Jain said the unconditional apology tendered to him by the BJP leader has proved that the graft allegations the latter had levelled against him had no ground and were made with a political purpose.

"He submitted a written apology stating that the accusations he made were politically motivated, and wrong. He has tendered an unconditional public apology and assured non-repetition of the same. The unconditional apology exposes the reality that Mishra had no ground to such allegations and did that with a political purpose," the AAP minister said.