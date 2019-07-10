BJP leader Jaya Prada teaches wrong spelling of ‘country’ in Rampur school

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, July 10: Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Jaya Prada visited a government school in Rampur where she met children and taught them English and Hindi. In a video showing her teaching the students, she could be seen writing 'India is my contry' on the board, instead of 'country'.

Prada joined the BJP just ahead of the general elections and unsuccessfully contested from Rampur against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

All was well when she reached the campus. But the video of her teaching English to students of the government-run school is doing the rounds on the internet.

The video shows that Jaya Prada taught Hindi to the students and then went on to say that "now it is time for English". The BJP leader first asked the students about the spellings of fruits apple and banana. She then wrote, "India is my contry". This was captured in cameras of reporters who were covering Jaya Prada's visit to the government-run school after the poll debacle.

A few teachers were also present inside the classroom when Jaya Prada was teaching the students. But surprisingly no one pointed out the mistake.

Aishwariya Laxmi, Basic Education Officer of Rampur, said that the mistake was rectified later and students were taught the correct spelling of the country.

"I noticed it the moment she wrote it down, but could not say anything as she was surrounded by children. After she left, I pointed out the mistake to her," she told ABP News.

According to reports, the BJP politician was invited as a chief guest to the school to promote Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'School Chalo' campaign. She also distributed textbooks, footwear and toffee among the children.