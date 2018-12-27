  • search
    BJP leader has harrowing experience in train, says no “acche din” in railways

    Amritsar, Dec 27: A train in which senior BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla was travelling got delayed by around 9 hours and this prompted the veteran leader from Punjab to post a video in which she can can heard telling the Prime Minister and the Railway Minister to "forget about bullet trains and focus on the ones that are already running."

    In an angry video rant, Chawla, who was travelling from Amritsar to Ayodhya, explains how the train was delayed by 9 hours and there were no provisions for food on board the train. Chawla said that even though the condition of super-fast trains like the Shatabdi Express has improved, the trains which ferry common man are still struggling to upgrade.

    Chawla can also be heard complaining about the delay caused during her travel in the Saryu-Yamuna train from Amritsar to Ayodhya, where she goes on to criticise her party leaders for the overall poor quality of trains in India.

    "In this biting cold, people are left on railway platforms, Modiji, Piyush Goyal ji. And we have tried the railway helpline that you flash on TV screens, along with dropping mails to Piyush Goyal. But there is no one to listen to us," Chawla can be heard as saying in the video.

    The video was shared on Twitter by Chitleen K Sethi who is a journalist with The Print.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 10:02 [IST]
