BJP leader from MP's Balwadi region found dead

Barwani, Jan 20: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Thackeray from Balwadi, Madhya Pradesh was found dead in a field near Warla police station limits. Thackeray had gone for a morning walk on Sunday.

As per news agency ANI, body of Thackeray, who was a leader from Balwadi, Barwani was found in a field in Warla police station limits on Saturday.

Warla Police have started an investigation and are probing the matter from all angles. BJP supporters have gathered in huge numbers at the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police has also left for the spot from Barwani.

This is was the second murder of a Madhya Pradesh BJP leader in less than a week. Earlier on Thursday, BJP leader and Mandsaur Municipal Corporation chairman Prahlad Bandhwar was shot at point-blank range in front of the district cooperative bank.

Bandhwar was shot near the Central Bank at Nai Abadi area and died on the spot. His son filed an FIR in the case which has two eyewitnesses.