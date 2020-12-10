BJP leader Dilip Ghosh alleges security lapse during JP Nadda's Kolkata visit

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata to take stock of BJP organisation in WB before assembly polls

Kolkota, Dec 10: West Bengal's BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding security lapse in the party's national president JP Nadda programme. On Wednesday, Nadda began a two-day Bengal visit. Today is the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The BJP leader alleged that during Nadda's different engagement in Kolkata, it was observed that there were serious lapses on security arrangments, purportedly due to negligence and casual approach of the state's police department.

Ghosh also said that at the party's head office in Kolkata, a mob of over 200 men with sticks and bamboos demonstrated and raised blacks flags.

"Police didn't intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he wrote.

He said that the pilot car provided by the police didn't create a smooth and safe passage for Nadda for travelling from one place to another. The convoy was stopped at many traffic lights, causing serious concern for potential hazards.

According to reports, the BJP workers were allegedly beaten up by TMC cadres in Diamond Harbour area of South 24 Parganas district ahead of Nadda's visit there. Banners of the saffron party were torn at the venue of Nadda's programme and some of its workers were also beaten up by the ruling TMC.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy alleged that a "jungle raj" is going on in West Bengal. "The rule of law has ceased to exist in Bengal. The opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their programmes. A jungle raj is going on in the state," he said.