BJP leader calls Rahul Gandhi ‘mand-buddhi ’, says Congress chief too old to learn in life

New Delhi, June 22: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters always love to "mock" Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Over the years, they have strategically built a narrative where they have tried to portray the scion of the Gandhi family as a "clueless rich prince" who is in politics because of his family lineage. They have called the Congress chief by various names-- the most infamous ones are Pappu and shehzada.

Now, a BJP leader has called Rahul "mand-buddhi", which in Hindi means "moron". At a public rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Saroj Pandey, a BJP leader, said that the Congress president is "mand-buddhi" and he was too old to learn in life.

"The kind of things he says is surprising. He is definitely trying to learn but there is an age to learn, a person who learns after the age of 40 cannot be called learned, such a person is called mand-buddhi," Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.

The kind of things he says are surprising. He is definitely trying to learn but there is an age to learn, a person who learns after the age of 40 cannot be called learned, such a person is called 'mand-buddhi': Saroj Pandey, BJP in Chhattisgarh's Durg on Rahul Gandhi (21.06) pic.twitter.com/piEIVa7kLL — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2018

The Congress is yet to react to the comments made by the BJP leader. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked his BJP colleagues not to make any controversial statements. But it seems nobody is listening to the PM.

In Hindi, the word shehzada means prince. Rahul is called a prince by his critics as he comes from the Gandhi family which has been at the helm of affairs in the country for most part of independent India.

As far as the nickname Pappu is concerned, Rahul has been christened as Pappu, which in Hindi means a fool, by the BJP and his online critics. The Congress is also guilty of defaming the PM by calling him chaiwallah (tea seller) and feku (liar), to name a few derogratory names.

Of late, the political discourse in the country has fallen to a new low, as leaders cutting across party lines have been caught speaking in unparliamentary language.

There are those who take advantage of 'anonymity' provided by social media to spew venom every day. Then, there are those who openly spread hostility as they are powerful enough to do so as they have the backing of the ruling dispensation. Or, so it seems to be.

