BJP Lawmakers meet: Modi-Shah to hold classes on 'Parliament Manners'

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

"The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two- day ?Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.

According to a report in ANI, the two-day programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.