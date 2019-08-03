  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP Lawmakers meet: Modi-Shah to hold classes on 'Parliament Manners'

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a two-day training programme for all its MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

    The party on Sunday communicated to all its MPs to ensure that they attend the "Abhyas Varga" starting August 3.

    File photo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah
    File photo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

    The party's parliamentary office sent a message to MPs requesting them to be present in the national capital on August 3 and 4. The BJP's working president J P Nadda too will attend the training programme.

    "The BJP Members of Parliament are requested to be present in New Delhi on August 3, Saturday and August 4, Sunday. There will be a two- day ?Abhyas Varga" in New Delhi," the message said.

    Govt will take appropriate decision at appropriate time on Art 370, 35-A: BJP

    According to a report in ANI, the two-day programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare.

    Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp narendra modi amit shah mps

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue