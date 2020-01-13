  • search
    BJP Kerala unit secretary A K Nazir attacked inside mosque

    Kattappana, Jan 13: BJP Kerala state secretary A K Nazir was allegedly attacked inside a mosque at Nedungandam in Idukki district on Sunday, shortly after he participated in a programme on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), police said.

    While the BJP alleged activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the pro-CPI(M) Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were behind the attack, police have maintained that since the incident took place inside a mosque, it was not clear who had attacked Nazir.

    The BJP leader was obstructed by a group of people when he entered the Thookkupalam Jumah Masjid to offer prayers after the Jana Jagriti meeting. However, the Imam allowed him to perform prayers.

      "While performing namaz, Nazir was beaten up from behind using a chair and was also kicked," a BJP press release said. Nazir, who hails from Kochi, was rushed to a local hospital and then to the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

      As part of the public meeting, a rally was also taken out by the BJP where three DYFI workers had created some trouble, Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police N C Rajmohan told PTI. However, since the attack on Nazir took place inside the mosque it was not clear who was behind it, he said.

      Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
