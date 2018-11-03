BJP Kerala Chief receives death threat letter ahead of Rath Yatra

  • search

By
    Trivandrum, Nov 3: BJP Kerala Chief PS Sreedharan Pillai received a death threat letter from Mumbai on Saturday. BJP filed a complaint with police in connection with the incident.

    BJP Kerala Chief PS Sreedharan Pillai. Courtesy: ANI news
    The letter reads, "I'm a 66-yr-old Malayalee from Mumbai. I"ll come to Kerala, join BJP's Rath Yatra and give a news similar to Rajiv Gandhi's death," reported ANI.

    The BJP, along with other political and Hindu organisations, is planning a six-day rath yatra to the Sabarimala temple beginning on November 8. The yatra would culminate on November 13, the day the Supreme Court is set to hear the review petition challenging the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

    According to an Indian Express report, BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai would lead the yatra, which would kick off from Kasaragod district. Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, a BJP ally, would also participate. Its president Thushar Vellappally, son of the prominent Ezhava community leader Vellppally Natesan, would be part of the yatra.

    Starting from Madhur temple in Kasaragod district on November 8, the yatra would culminate at the Sabarimala base station of Erumeli.

