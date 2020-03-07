BJP-JVM(P) merger okayed by EC

New Delhi, Mar 07: The Election Commission has recognised the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its order issued on Friday, following the merger, JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party in Jharkhand. Hence, it is removed from the list of political parties maintained by the commission.

The JVM(P) was till now a recognised state party of Jharkhand.

The order said its election symbol, "comb", would remain frozen till further orders.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had merged his JVM(P) with the BJP last month.