  • search
Trending Coronavirus Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP-JVM(P) merger okayed by EC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The Election Commission has recognised the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    In its order issued on Friday, following the merger, JVM(P) has ceased to exist as a separate political party in Jharkhand. Hence, it is removed from the list of political parties maintained by the commission.

    BJP-JVM(P) merger okayed by EC

    The JVM(P) was till now a recognised state party of Jharkhand.

    Election Commission not in favour of funding state polls

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 7th, 2020

      The order said its election symbol, "comb", would remain frozen till further orders.

      Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi had merged his JVM(P) with the BJP last month.

      More ELECTION COMMISSION News

      Read more about:

      election commission bjp merger politics

      Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X