BJP, JJP to formulate common minimum programme in Haryana

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 29: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that committees will be formed comprising leaders of both the BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the State.

    Khattar took oath as the state's chief minister for the second time on Sunday with Dushyant Chautala, great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, being sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed government with the JJP's help.

    "The Cabinet will be expanded after the special session of the State Assembly. Committees will be formed comprising leaders of both BJP and JJP to formulate a common minimum programme for the government," Khattar said after meeting the Vice President.

    The BJP, which fell short of six seats from the majority mark in the assembly elections, on Friday sealed a deal with the Dushyant-led JJP to form the government in Haryana. In the 90-member assembly, the BJP had won 40 seats, JJP 10, Congress three, INLD and the Haryana Lokhit Party one each, while seven independents had also won.

