Lok Sabha 2019 polls: BJP agrees on 50-50 formula with JD(U) for Bihar seats

New Delhi, Oct 26: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah after meeting Nitish Kumar said BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar.

Speaking to media, Shah said,''It has been decided that BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar. Other allies will also get a respectable seat share. Numbers will be announced in a few days.''

''Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain with us. When a new ally has joined us, there will be a reduction in seat share for everyone,'' Shah said.

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah met over seat sharing strategy ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election in 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that the BJP and JDU were in discussion to contest on 32 seats - (16 for JDU and 16 for BJP) - and remaining eight seats were for Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, JD(U), which allied with the Communist Party of India, contested on 38 seats but could win only two seats. On the other hand, the BJP won 22 seats out of 40 it contested.

The meeting comes just a few months ahead of the crucial general election that is expected to take place somewhere between March and April 2019.