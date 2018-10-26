  • search

Lok Sabha 2019 polls: BJP agrees on 50-50 formula with JD(U) for Bihar seats

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 26: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah after meeting Nitish Kumar said BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar.

    Speaking to media, Shah said,''It has been decided that BJP & JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 in Bihar. Other allies will also get a respectable seat share. Numbers will be announced in a few days.''

    BJP, JDU will fight on equal number of seats for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar: Amit Shah
    Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah

    ''Upendra Kushwaha and Ram Vilas Paswan will remain with us. When a new ally has joined us, there will be a reduction in seat share for everyone,'' Shah said.

    Also Read | NDA will remain in power after 2019 Lok Sabha polls: Ramdas Athawale

    Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah met over seat sharing strategy ahead of crucial Lok Sabha election in 2019.

    Earlier, it was reported that the BJP and JDU were in discussion to contest on 32 seats - (16 for JDU and 16 for BJP) - and remaining eight seats were for Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party.

    In the last Lok Sabha polls, JD(U), which allied with the Communist Party of India, contested on 38 seats but could win only two seats. On the other hand, the BJP won 22 seats out of 40 it contested.

    Also Read | LJP not ready for anything less than 7 seats; JD (U) looking for equal seats with the BJP

    The meeting comes just a few months ahead of the crucial general election that is expected to take place somewhere between March and April 2019.

    Read more about:

    bjp 2019 lok sabha elections amit shah bihar jdu

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue