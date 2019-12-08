  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP issues 'three-line' whip to its MPs before tabling of Citizenship Amendment Bill

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday issued a three-line whip to all its lawmakers from Monday to Wednesday ahead of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being introduced by the government.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah

    "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha from Monday, the 9th December 2019 to Wednesday, the 11th December 2019," the letter reads.

    "All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore, requested to be positively present in the House and support the government," it added.

    The bill aims to provide citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Several such persons are living in India since the time of partition and are without any legal rights.

    Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Dec 9

    However, controversy has not spared this Bill. The Congress has already threatened to go to the Supreme Court.

    The Bill has triggered widespread protests in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing the Bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

    The influential North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has called for an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.

    More BJP News

    Read more about:

    bjp citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue