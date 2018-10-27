BJP is with Lord Ayappa devotees, Kerala CM 'anti-Hindu': Amit Shah

Thirunvananthapuram, Oct 27: BJP president Amit Shah, who is in Kerala today, launched a blistering attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state over the Sabarimala Temple row. Kerala witnessed massive protests last week over the entry of women into the Sabarimala Temple.

While the Supreme Court has ordered that women of all ages be allowed entry into the shrine, the devotees want the prohibition on entry of women between the ages 10-50 to continue as it is an age-old practice.

"We are standing like a rock with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa..We are standing like a rock with the devotees of Lord Ayyappa," Shah said in Kannur.

The Kerala government should stop the brutality in the name of the Supreme Court judgement, he said.

Kerala Police has so far arrested 2,061 people on the charges of participating in violent protests last week against the entry of women into Sabarimala shrine despite a Supreme Court order.

"We have always respected the women, always treated them equal. There are various temples of Sabarimala, where women are allowed, it's only this particular temple where women are not allowed," Shah said today (October 27).

Two BJP activists Suresh Kumar and Anoj Kumar, from Pathanamthitta, have moved petitions in the HC that police are harassing and illegally arresting those who had participated in peaceful prayer meetings.

"People are going through a phase of turmoil and it's about faith Kerala govt is helpless. Since last few days RSS and BJP karyakartas have been arrested under various acts." he said.