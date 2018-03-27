Karnataka polls: Congress calls BJP 'Super Election Commission' following poll date leak

The Congress on Tuesday dubbed the BJP "Super Election Commission", taking strong objection to its IT cell chief tweeting the date of the Karnataka Assembly election before the Election Commission had announced it.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the Election Commission's credibility was at test and asked if there would be any action against the ruling party and its chief Amit Shah.

"BJP becomes the 'Super Election Commission' as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC.

"Credibility of EC is on test.

"Will EC now issue notice to BJP President Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC's confidential information?" Surjewala said on Twitter.

Malviya, whose tweet came when Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat was addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the Karnataka polls but had not declared the date, said he had only quoted a news channel.

The BJP IT cell head said the election would be held on May 12 and counting would take place on May 18. While he was correct on the polling day, the votes will be counted on May 15.

When Rawat's attention was drawn towards the tweet, he described it as a "very serious issue" that would merit a probe and "stringent action".

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day