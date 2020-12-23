BJP is single largest party in Jammu, NC gets 25 of 140

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Dec 23: The National Conference won 25 of the Jammu region in the District Development Council elections.

The six party grouping-The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration swept the polls in the Kashmir Valley. The grouping is led by the National Conference. The PDP led by Mehbooba Mufti also part of the Gupkar Alliance could win just one seat the Jammu region's Nowshera.

In Jammu the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 71 seats. The Congress on the other hand won 17, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, three, Panthers Party two and BSP, one.

J&K DDC result for 276 seats declared; PAGD gets 110, BJP 74

"I understand the temptation to over play the 3 seats the BJP has won in the valley but why underplay the 35 wins/leads of the @JKPAGD in Jammu province. We aren't Kashmir based parties, we are political parties with strong support in both Kashmir AND Jammu," former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said in a tweet.

This is victory for democracy and a slap for those who were saying that Kashmiri people had lost faith in democracy after the abrogation of Article 370. The BJP did well all across Jammu and Kashmir, BJP's spokesman, Anil Gupta said.