BJP is scared after Bharat Bandh success, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said that e Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, has left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scared.

Speaking to media, Mayawati said,''Bharat Bandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in the BJP ruled states have started atrocities towards dalits. Many dalits and members of their families are being arrested.''

The Bharat Bandh, called by Dalit groups on April 2, had led to loss of at least 10 lives. It came even as the central government filed a review petition in the top court.

Speaking about the issue, PM Modi had said that no other government was as concerned about the backward classes as the incumbent government.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day