BJP is not family controlled, it stands for development: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Karnataka BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Bidar, Davanagere, Dharwad and  Haveri, via video conference on Friday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers, said, "Those in power think that just because they've formed the government by hook or crook, they can get away with anything. But people of Karnataka and people of India are watching them and their actions. People will soon teach them a lesson for misgovernance."

    When people come to us to volunteer, let's welcome them with open arms and open minds. There's no ID card needed to serve a great cause. It's natural for professionals to come to BJP as BJP is not family controlled and it stands for development."

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
