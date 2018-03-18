In a scathing attack on Modi government, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday likened the current political scenario to battle of Mahabharata. Drawing a comparison between the BJP and Kauravas of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, Rahul said the ruling party was drunk on power. He was speaking at the 84th Congress plenary session.

"Centuries ago there was a huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, the BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power and like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for truth," he said to a thunderous applause.

He further admitted the electoral losses, saying, " In last few years, we did not stand up to expectation. The people of India felt let down by us."

Rahul said, "Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today, the corrupt and powerful control the conversation in the country."

"The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice," the Congress president said.

Attacking the BJP for suppressing the minorities, Rahul said "They stay millions of Muslims, you don't belong here. They say Tamils to change their beautiful language. They tell people from the Northeast, 'We do not like you're food'. They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi to shut up or you'll be killed. They tell women to wear the right clothes or' you'll be thrashed."

"Nirav Modi, who carried out the biggest theft of India, shares the same name as our prime minister. The most corrupt man in cricket also shares the same name. So what does Modi actually mean? It symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the PM," he said.

Hinting at the party overhaul, Rahul Gandhi said the dais is empty. It has been purposely kept empty, for the youth in the party, he says explaining why top guns in the party are not on dais, but sitting in the audience. He is going to change the organisation he promises.

OneIndia News

