    BJP is instilling hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 21: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim on Thursday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is provoking hatred in West Bengal by communal speeches, adding that they have requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of it.

    BJP is instilling hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC

    "We all want peaceful and fair elections. This 'goli maro' etc is provocation to divide the society. They are terrorising people to vote for them," Hakim said, referring to sloganeering in Suvendu Adhikari's rally on Wednesday.

    "BJP had alleged that names of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are in the voters' list, that too 10 percent. We told the Election Commission that it is direct blame on you since you make the list," Hakim added after meeting with ECI officials.

    Three BJP activists including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu have been arrested for allegedly raising 'goli maro...' (shoot the traitors) slogan at Adhikari's roadshow, police said on Thursday.

    Speaking to media, an officer said, "Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night."

    "The three arrested persons will be produced at a court during the day," he said. The activists, who were trailing the truck carrying Adhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised the slogan holding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala area.

      However, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the party does not endorse the slogan raised by the participants holding the BJP flag.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
